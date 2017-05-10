Bayern Munich’s Javi Martinez will miss the rest of the season after fracturing his left collarbone, the newly crowned Bundesliga champions announced.

The 28-year-old defender will be sidelined for the two remaining Bundesliga games against Leipzig and Freiburg as he fractured his left collarbone while hiking in the mountains on Sunday. Professor Hans Hertlein operated on Martinez in Munich on Tuesday, reports Xinhua news agency.

The Spain international, who is in his fifth season with the “Bavarians”, provided overall five assists and five goals in 87 Bundesliga outings since his arrival from Athletic Bilbao in summer 2012.

Bayern goalkeepers Manuel Neuer and Sven Ulreich will also be out for the rest of the season with injuries.

The German record champions have already wrapped up their record-extending fifth consecutive Bundeliga title three rounds ahead of schedule after crushing Wolfsburg 6-0 on April 29.

Carlo Ancelotti’s men clash with the newly promoted team Leipzig, who sit in the second place of the standings, on Saturday.