Down and out from the race to the playoffs and Indian Premier League (IPL) 2017, Gujarat Lions and Delhi Daredevils on Wednesday will clash at Green Park Stadium in Kanpur to play for the lost pride before they end their dismal IPL season.

Delhi Daredevils are languishing in the lower half of the points table — 8 points in 11 games — just above Royal Challengers Bangalore and can blame their consistent inconsistency for the downfall.

With 8 points from 12 games, Gujarat Lions find themselves at the 6th spot and in a state of shock despite an array of cricketing stalwarts in their camp.

Live IPL blog of match between Gujarat Lions vs Delhi Daredevils

07: 00 PM IST | The Lions!

Not so far away, Gujarat Lions have signed in for an IPL nightmare this season. The only that thing that seems to be heading their way is the disappointment and more disappointment.

Suresh Raina led Gujarat has lost matches from the improbable situation. The team has have lost close encounters; lost after a good show by bat; lost after a good show by bowlers — courtesy to lack of all round performance like a similar looking side Mumbai Indians sitting on top of the points table.

Coming into the match today, Gujarat will be fairly pleased with the win in their last fixture against Kings XI Punjab — won by 6 wickets.

Coach Brad Hodge and skipper Suresh Raina will want to settle for nothing less before they part ways until the next season, next year.

Suresh Raina has so far led the pack with the bat — 434 runs in 12 matches — but has not fared so well when it comes to marshalling his troops o the field.

06: 55 PM IST | Daredevils!

Delhi Daredevils will get into tonight’s game with fresh memories from their mayhem they suffered against Mumbai Indians — won by 146 runs after Delhi was bowled out for 66.

Adding to that Coach Paddy Upton and Rahul Dravid have has a tough task of preparing a final line-up after some of their key players have left for home.

South Africa’s Kagiso Rabada and Chris Morris and Srilanka’s Angelo Mathews have left to peruse national duties.

Right-handed batsman Sam Billings, who earlier left to play for England, will not be returning to join the Delhi squad anymore as well.

Rahul Dravid will once again look forward to the Indian batsmen in Delhi’s squad to carry the burden for tonight and the two matches they still have to play — against Rising Pune Supergiant and Royal Challengers Bangalore — before the IPL season draws curtains on them.

What has been more disturbing is the failing of strong bowling line up. Daredevils management invested a lot to strengthen their bowling attack which has been playing under power so far.

06: 45 PM IST | Hello and welcome to our live IPL blog for Match 50 of the 2017 Vivo IPL between Gujarat Lions and Delhi Daredevils slated to be played at Green Park Stadium in Kanpur.