Atletico Madrid will host their neighbours Real Madrid on Wednesday in the return leg of the Champions League semi finals. The two sides have faced each other in the knockout stages of the competition 4 times in a row now and the past 3 years, Real Madrid has been triumphant.

First leg overview

Although Real Madrid is about a number of Galacticos, hugely expensive and incredibly talented players, there are times when just Portuguese goal-machine Cristiano Ronaldo runs the show for them.

It was a familiar night for Santiago Bernabeu loyalists when Ronaldo thwarted the visiting Atletico’s defence and scored an incredible hat-trick in the first leg of the Champions League semi final.

Even the main spearhead of the Atleti side, Antoine Griezmann was effectively contained by Real’s defence as they left nothing for the visiting side’s attack to capitalise on.

It was the 42nd hat-trick from the former Manchester United star for Real Madrid while he leads the all-time scoring charts in arguably world’s top club competition with 103 goals.

Second leg preview

With the 3 goals deficit against a raging Los Blancos team, the European competition run for the Madrid side in red and white stripes is virtually over.

Zinedine Zidane’s men have lost just four games in the season so far and have scored a staggering 158 goals. If Real Madrid gets past Atletico, it will be their 3rd UEFA Champions League final in the last 4 years.

Getting away with even extra time will be tough ask for an Atleti side that has been struggling lately in the Spanish football division.

Injuries and Suspensions

Real Madrid will travel to the second leg without star man Gareth Bale who is sidelined with an injury. Right-back Dani Carvajal will also miss the game.

While for Atletico, regular starter Juanfran will not feature in the squad due to an injury.

When and where to watch

The match will be telecasted on channel Ten 2

You can tune into the channel at 12:15 AM (Indian Standard Time)