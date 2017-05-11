Catch the LIVE updates here:

After 1st over, KXIP 13/0

1.6: Nice way to finish the first over with a boundary. Manan Vohra hits his first boundary of the innings.

1.5: Again a dot ball.

1.4: Just a single, Guptil rotates the strike.

1.3: Another boundary! a tough catch for the man at the slip and four runs.

1.2: Takes it sensibly on the second one, no run.

1.1: Four! Martin Guptill starts off in style, four runs on the first ball.

As Kings XI Punjab takes on Mumbai Indians to make it to the playoffs, we are moments away from the live action

There has been only one change in playing XI of Punjab. Ishant Sharma has is back in the team replacing Swapnil Singh.

While, Mumbai Indians has said that there is no tinkering with their line-up! They will be going in with the same playing XI from the last game.

7:30 PM | Mumbai Indians have won the toss and decided to bowl first

7:00 PM IST | Hello and welcome to our live IPL blog for Match 51 of the 2017 Vivo IPL between Mumbai Indian and Kings XI Punjab slated to be played at the Wankhede stadium in Mumbai.

It’s the do & die situation for Kings Xi Punjab as they’re gonna be facing the Mumbai Indians who are currently enjoying the top position in the points table. With 12 matches played so far, the Mumbai Paltan has won 9 of them. Though the team also lost its previous match against Sunrisers Hyderabad.

For Kings XI, its the game which they have to win to make sure their place in the playoffs. The team should be high on the confidence side given their fighting come back in the previous game against Kolkata Knight Riders.

Though not many runs on the scoreboard, the Kings with their disciplined bowling and aggressive fielding did manage to beat Riders at Eden Gardens on Tuesday.

Punjab once again will be looking upto Mohit Sharma, like the previous match where he saved the game for team due his economic overs in the death overs.

Once again Punjab will be hoping on their big hitters — Shaun Marsh, Glenn Maxwell, Manan Vohra — to put up a big score if they bat first. While, on the other side, Mumbai which doesn’t have a strong batting line up could on a backfoot. But in no way they should be underestimated as they are table toppers at the moment.

Teams

Mumbai Indians: 1 Lendl Simmons, 2 Parthiv Patel (wk), 3 Nitish Rana, 4 Rohit Sharma (capt), 5 Kieron Pollard, 6 Hardik Pandya, 7 Harbhajan Singh, 8 Karn Sharma, 9 Mitchell McClenaghan, 10 Lasith Malinga, 11 Jasprit Bumrah

Kings XI Punjab: 1 Martin Guptill, 2 Manan Vohra, 3 Shaun Marsh, 4 Wriddhiman Saha (wk), 5 Glenn Maxwell (capt), 6 Axar Patel, 7 Swapnil Singh/Varun Aaron, 8 Rahul Tewatia, 9 Matt Henry, 10 Mohit Sharma, 11 Sandeep Sharma