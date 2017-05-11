The seasonal campaign of the top football leagues in the Europe is drawing to a close as majority of the clubs have already cemented their fates in their respective league tables while some are still vying to salvage the maximum bounty available, both ranking and monetary-wise.

Generally, contracts of football players with their clubs enter a new season by June 31 of every year and hence, there are some players who become available for a Bosman transfer (in simpler terms a free transfer as their contract expires).

We bring you this year’s top 10 players, plying their trade in Europe, who will be eligible for a free transfer after their contract ends with their respective clubs.

Zlatan Ibrahimovic (Manchester United)

The big Swede has been inspirational for Manchester United since he parted company with Ligue 1 giants Paris Saint-Germain. He smashed 28 goals in his debut English Premier League (EPL) season until his campaign was cut short by an injury.

Yaya Toure (Manchester City)

Bought from Barcelona for 24 million pounds, the Ivory Coast international established himself as a rock in the Manchester City midfield and won two EPL titles. The midfielder’s best came in 2013-14 season for the English club when he tormented the opposition defences and scored 24 goals.

Santi Cazorla (Arsenal)

Joined Arsenal in 2012 from Malaga and given his world class talent, 10 million pounds was an incredible bargain executed by Arsene Wenger. The Spanish playmaker became a huge hit at Emirates but his appearances have been reduced recently due to persistent injury problems.

Mario Balotelli (OGC Nice)

The Italian moved to OGC Nice on a free transfer last year only and played a key role in French side’s long drawn Ligue 1 title battle with PSG and Monaco. The eccentric footballer has scored 15 goals in 22 appearances for Nice so far.

Daniele de Rossi (AS Roma)

The 33-year-old defensive midfielder came through the youth academy of Roma and has been an indispensable figure for the Giallorossi side ever since. Rossi has raked up 416 appearances for his club and 112 for Italy.

Fernando Torres (Atletico Madrid)

Liverpool icon returned to his boyhood club Atletico Madrid and has been a regular face in the playing squad. Although his best years may be behind him but the wealth of experience he has will be a boon for any club.

Jesus Navas (Manchester City)

After ending his decade-long association with Sevilla, the Spaniard moved to English football giants Manchester City for 14 million pounds in 2013. He has starred in several matches for them but fell behind the pecking order recently due to the wealth of attacking players City have.

Pepe (Real Madrid)

FC Porto sold Pepe to Real Madrid for a whopping 30 million euro in 2007 and the Portuguese defender surely did justice to his transfer fee. Along with Sergio Ramos, he formed a rock solid defence for the Los Blancos and won multiple domestic as well as continental titles.

Pablo Zabaleta (Manchester City)

Signing as a marquee player for then nouveau riche Manchester City in 2008 for an undisclosed fee, Zabaleta owned his right-back position for quite many years till the stiff competition he received from Bacary Sagna, who is out of contract this year as well.

Bacary Sagna (Arsenal)

The French defender switched sides with Manchester City from Arsenal in the summer of 2014 and arguably, he has been the finest full-backs the EPL has witnessed in last 10 years. He has bagged several titles over the years except the Champions League which has eluded him so far.