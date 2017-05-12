Premier League club Manchester United have advanced to the finale of the Europa League for the first time in 46 years. The Red Devils, so used to a berth in the Champions League, will be fighting against Ajax to win the Europa League and secure themselves in the fourth position in the Premier League.

Against Celta Vigo, Jose Mourinho’s men held back relentless attack as Celta Vigo tried to close the deficit to seek advantage in their turf. Manchester United will faxe Ajax at Stockholm on May 24 in the Europa League final showdown.

If Manchester United wins the Europa League, they will automatically be elevated among the top four of the English Premier League (EPL). Manchester United currently sits sixth in the Premier League table.

Chelsea is one game away from clinching the Premier League title.

Manchester United have won the Champions League three times, but their performance in the Premier League season has been nothing short of discouraging for the fans.