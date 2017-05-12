Retired judge of Delhi High Court Justice Mukul Mudgal was on Friday elected as the Chairman of FIFA Governance committee at the world football governing bodys 67th Congress here.

According to a letter released before the representatives from all 211 Member Associations at Bahrain International Exhibition and Convention Centre here, Olli Rehn from Finland, who is the former Vice-President of the European Commission, will be Justice Mudgal’s deputy.

Justice Mudgal, who served as the Chief Justice of Punjab and Haryana High Court from 2009 to 2011, was the first choice for the FIFA Council and his name was proposed for the vacant position after (former chief) Miguel Maduro was removed for his role.

Maduro allegedly played a role in blocking Russian World Cup official Vitaly Mutko from retaining his seat on ruling council.

Mudgal, who until now served as the Deputy Chairman of the committee after being appointed in May last year during the FIFA Congress in Mexico, will take the office for four years effective immediately.