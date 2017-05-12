Football fever is at extreme these days among football fans around the world and apparently, it’s going to get extremer soon. If sources are to be believed then there’s huge news for football fanatics in India as Real Madrid superstar Cristiano Ronaldo ‘might’ grace Indian peninsula with his presence ahead of the U-17 World Cup.

India is to host the biggest football tournament for the under-17 category and evidently, All India Football Federation (AIFF) is leaving no stone unturned in making it a star-studded fest.

Indian football governing body earlier announced that legendary Spanish defender Carles Puyol will visit India to kick off the early bird of the ticket sales for the FIFA U-17 World Cup.

Hinting at Ronaldo’s possible arrival, AIFF chief Praful Patel said, “We are talking to Portugal Football Federation. We also are trying to interact with Ronaldo’s agent.”

“If he is free on that particular day, he will be gracing the FIFA U-17 World Cup draw function in Mumbai on July 7,” he further added.

Now, it is understandable that the Portuguese goal-machine has busy round the clock schedule as he is still to play a crucial role in Real Madrid’s La Liga run. Moreover, the Spanish capital club will be riding on Ronaldo’s form when they will face Italian giants Juventus on June 3 in UEFA Champions League final.

Whether the former Manchester United forward will visit India or not, it’s still anybody’s guess but one thing is for sure, his presence will undoubtedly lift the footballing atmosphere in the country.

The 17th edition of FIFA U-17 World Cup is set to commence from October 6, 2017 and the final will be played on October 28, 2017. The tournament will feature 24 international teams and the fixtures will be played across 6 locations in India.