Aiming to make it to the final of the playoffs, Rising Pune Supergiant (RPS), on Friday will face Delhi Daredevils (DD) in Match number 52 of the 2017 Vivo Indian Premier League (IPL) slated to at the Feroz Shah Kotla Ground in the capital.

With 10 points from 12 matches, Delhi Daredevils are already down and out of the IPL race.

Zaheer led Daredevils will, therefore, be playing for the pride in front of their home crowd tonight.

Contrary, Rising Pune Supergiant is tied at third spot with Kolkata Knight Riders — 16 points from 12 matches — and will be eager to bounce back to winning days after they lost to Sunrisers Hyderabad by 12 runs in their last IPL fixture.

Live blog of the match between Delhi Daredevils and Rising Pune Supergiant

07: 00 PM IST | THE HOST!

Delhi Daredevils come into the match tonight after beating Gujarat Lions in a successful run chase in Kanpur — won by 2 wickets while chasing 195 runs, courtesy Shreyas Iyer’s brilliant 96(57).

Delhi Daredevils has chased 200+ in this IPL tournament the and yet they find themselves languishing in the bottom half of the IPL points table. The team has been marred with inconsistency and that is precisely why — the downfall.

The top four of DD — Sanju Samson, Karun Nair, Shreyas Iyer, Rishabh Pant — have together scored 1163 runs in this IPL so far. The numbers could have meant a different fate for Daredevils if their batsmen could have fired together.

Dravid must have laid down the game plan to the batsmen — play freely and back your talent. Mostly, not every ball needs to go out of the park; therefore, controlled aggression.

The responsibility of the bowling attack lies with skipper Zaheer Khan who will be required to marshal his resources wisely against the batting stalwarts of RPS.

07: 55 PM IST | THE OPPONENTS!

With an eye to getting to the top two spots before the elimination begins Rising Pune Supergiant come to this game after a break of good four days.

The last time they came to the field was against the defending IPL champions Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) and defended a meager total of 148 runs with scintillating performances by their bowlers — J Unadkat returned with the astounding figures of 5 wickets in 4 overs.

While Rahul Tripathi — 353 runs in 10 matches — has already caught everyone’s attention with his free flowing striking of the ball, Ajinkya Rahane — 248 runs in 12 matches — on the other hand, is yet to be consistent in the series. The duo needs to stick around for longer haul and not give away their wicket while trying to accelerate the inning without a game plan.

MS Dhoni has looked a little vulnerable against the leg spinners in the tournament. Zaheer will be aware of the fact and might start with Amit Mishra as soon as Dhoni comes to the crease.

RPS bowlers are having a good run so far in the tournament.

Jaidev Unadkat — 17 wickets in 8 matches — will have to lead the bowling attack along with Shardul Thakur, Dan Christian and Washington Sundar who all have been fairly disciplined as well.

Pune Supergiant captain Steve Smith will have to use his troops wisely against the young batting side of Delhi who will resist at nothing from playing the attacking cricket against the bowlers of all sorts.

06: 50 PM IST | Hello and a very warm welcome to our live IPL blog for Match 52 of the 2017 Vivo IPL between Delhi Daredevils and Rising Pune Supergiant slated to be played at the Feroz Shah Kotla Ground in the capital.