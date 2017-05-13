The International Olympic Committee (IOC)’s Evaluation Commission finished its official visit to Los Angeles on Friday after touring all proposed venues for the 2024 Olympic Games.

The Commission, chaired by Patrick Baumann, visited some legacy venues in the second largest city of the United States, including the Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum, Staples Center, Rose Bowl, Dodger Stadium, Long Beach Sports Park and others, reports Xinhua news agency.

Local officials believed that the trip indicated that no new permanent facilities need to be built as LA already had venues for different sports. Meanwhile, it also presented the beauty and the spirit of the city.

Los Angeles Mayor Eric Garcetti and LA 2024 Chairman Casey Wasserman said that LA had put forward a “no risk bid”, a proposal that mixed strong public support, no new facilities needed, and the best chance of turning a profit with a 250 billion dollar sports market in the country.

“The Olympic spirit is incredibly strong in this City,” Baumann said at a press conference.

“The legacy of 1984 lives on not only in the venues, but also, more importantly, in the people who were inspired by those Games,” he said.

Baumann also expressed that his team was impressed by what LA 2024 had done to the city and to the Olympic movement.

The IOC Evaluation Commission was scheduled to travel to Paris Friday night to have a similar evaluation tour.

The Commission will meet again at the end of this month to make a final assessment of the candidates. The IOC will select the host city on September 13.