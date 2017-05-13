Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) will look to pull out all stops in their bid to rubber-stamp a play-off spot when they take on already-qualified Mumbai Indians in their final Indian Premier League (IPL) engagement at the Eden Gardens on Saturday.

KKR (second in the points table with 16 points from 13 games) have one foot in the knockout stages. But with Punjab (fifth in the points table with 14 points from 13 matches) making a strong case for themselves now after two back-to-back wins, coupled with Sunrisers Hyderabad (fourth in the table with 15 points from 13 ties) and Rising Pune Supergiant (third with 16 in their kitty from 12 fixtures) also in the fray, they must ensure the berth with a win.

Although the Rohit Sharma-led Mumbai lost to in-form Kings XI Punjab — who also beat KKR in the latter last’s game — on Thursday chasing a mammoth total of 231, it was efforts from Lendl Simmons (59), Parthiv Patel (38), Keiron Pollard (50 not out) and Hardik Pandya (30) that got them within seven runs of the stiff target.

When the two teams last met more than a month ago at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai, little-known Nitish Rana took the away from KKR with a table-turning 29-ball 50 along with Pandya who hit 29 off just 11 deliveries.

Ball-by-ball update of the match between Kolkata Knight Riders and Mumbai Indians

07: 55 PM IST | Good News! The rain has stopped now and the covers are being taken off. Both the teams are in the field. It’s game on! Toss to take place at 8:10 PM IST

07: 30 PM IST | Toss Delayed due to rain

07: 20 PM ST | Hello and a very warm welcome to our live IPL blog for Match 54 of the 2017 Vivo IPL between Kolkata Knight Riders and Mumbai Indians being played at the iconic Eden Gardens Stadium in Kolkata.