Lewis Hamilton saw off stiff competition from Sebastian Vettel on Friday to grab the pole position in Spanish Grand Prix held in Barcelona.

The spectators got to witness a thrilling encounter between the two Mercedes and Ferrari drivers who kept each other on the edge throughout the race.

Ferrari’s Vettel started brillantly and was the fastest in the first two laps but the nice fine tuning from Mercedes of Hamilton’s car helped him pip his rival in the final lap.

Hamilton took the pole position in the Spanish Grand Prix by a margin of just 0.051 seconds over Vettel.

It was a remarkable session for struggling McLaren-Honda as their driver Fernando Alonso secured seventh position in the ongoing Grand Prix.

Hamilton teammate Valtteri Bottas came third followed by Ferrari driver Kimi Raikkonen at fourth. Fifth and sixth positions were grabbed by Red Bull Racing drivers Max Verstappen and Daniel Ricciardo, respectively.

Two of the Force India drivers finished in the top ten with Sergio Perez at eighth while another Esteban Ocon ended at tenth, less than a second behind Felippe Massa.