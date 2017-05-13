Bajrang Punia won the first gold medal for India at the Asian Wrestling Championship by defeating Lee Seungchul of South Korea in the final of the men’s 65 kg division here on Saturday.

Bajrang staged a superb comeback after conceding the lead to dominate the second and final round and script a comprehensive 6-2 win.

Sarita took silver in the women’s 58 kilogram category earlier in the day. Sarita lost 0-6 to Aisuluu Tynybekova of Kyrgyzstan in the final.

On Friday, Rio Olympic bronze medallist Sakshi Malik settled for the silver losing to Risako Kawai of Japan in the women’s 60kg category, while Vinesh Phogat (55kg) also fell short in the final at the Asian Wrestling Championships.