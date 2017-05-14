Premier League club Manchester City have confirmed that their long time right-back Pablo Zabaleta will leave the club at the end of the season.

The Argentinean player joined the club in 2008 from Espanyol and has played a major role in taking Manchester City to the top ring of the Premier League champions.

Zabaleta’s exit comes five years after Manchester City won the Premier League title agaisnt Queens Park Rangers. In his career at the Etihad Stadium, the 32-year-old player has won two Premier League titles, one FA Cup and two League cups.

“Pablo Zabaleta will leave City at the end of the season, bringing the curtain down on an incredible nine-year association with the Blues. “The 58-times capped Argentina international is out of contract in the summer and has informed the Club he will move to pastures new, but leave behind many happy memories. Fans will have the opportunity to show their appreciation for one of the Club’s most loyal and loved servants of recent times against West Brom on Tuesday evening, which will be Pablo’s last home appearance,” the club said in its official statement.

According to reports, Zabaleta might still remain in England as he has been reportedly offered a deal by West Ham.