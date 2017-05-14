Rising Pune Supergiant won the toss and elected to field against Kings XI Punjab in an Indian Premier League (IPL) match played at played at Maharashtra Cricket Association’s International Stadium on Sunday.

The visitors made two changes to their squad by bringing in Eoin Morgan and Swapnil Singh in place of Matt Henry and Manan Vohra. Pune team remained unchanged.

Teams:

Rising Pune Supergiant: Ajinkya Rahane, Rahul Tripathi, Steven Smith (captain), Manoj Tiwary, Ben Stokes, MS Dhoni (wk), Daniel Christian, Washington Sundar, Shardul Thakur, Jaydev Unadkat, Adam Zampa.

Kings XI Punjab: Martin Guptill, Wriddhiman Saha (wk), Glenn Maxwell (captain), Shaun Marsh, Eoin Morgan, Axar Patel, Rahul Tewatia, Swapnil Singh, Mohit Sharma, Ishant Sharma, Sandeep Sharma.

Ball-by-ball update of the match between Rising Pune Supergiant and Kings XI Punjab

05: 14 PM IST | 15 overs bowled, KXIP 71/9

15.4: WICKET! Zampa picks his second wicket of the game, Mohit Sharma 6(12) is caught in the deep by Christian; It’s all over for Kings XI Punjab

15.3: Mohit plays a dot

15.2: Mohit Sharma takes a couple to sweeper cover

15.1: Zampa into the attack, starts with the WICKET of Ishant Sharma as he hands a simple catch to Steve Smith at short cover. KXIP 71/9

05: 14 PM IST | 15 overs bowled, KXIP 71/8

14.6: Ishant gets off the mark with a single to cover point

14.5: Ishant pushes the ball back to the bowler, no run

14.4: Mohit flicks off the pads to backward square leg for a single

14.3: Three dot ball in a row by Stokes

14.2: Dot ball to Mohit

14.1: Ben Stokes into the attack, starts with a dot ball to Mohit Sharma

05: 10 PM IST | 14 overs bowled, KXIP 69/8

13.6: Dot to end the over

13.5: Ishant Sharma starts with a dot

13.4: WICKET! Unadkat strikes again, Swapnil 10(17) gets healthy outside edge and the ball flies to first slip Dan Christain who slips it but Dhoni is there for the grabs. KXIP 69/8

13.3: Swapnil playa another dot

13.2: Another dot to Swapnil

13.1: Unadkart into the attack, starts with a dot ball to Swapnil to point

05: 05 PM IST | 13 overs bowled, KXIP 69/7

12.6: Swapnil takes a single to long on off the last ball

12.5: Mohit takes a single to mid wicket

12.4: Swapnil takes a single to deep mid wicket

12.3: Mohit takes a single to long on

12.2: Swapnil takes a single to square of the wicket

12.1: Zampa continues, starts with a dot ball to Swapnil

05: 02 PM IST | 12 overs bowled, KXIP 64/7

11.6: Mohit plays a dot off the last ball

11.5: Swapnil takes a single to leg side

11.4: Mohit Sharma gets off the mark with a single

11.3: WICKET! Axar Patel 22(20) edges to Dhoni behind the stumps, Dan Christian strikes again; KXIP 62/7

11.2: Axar takes 2 runs to point

11.1: Dan Christian continues, starts with a single to Swapnil to cover

04: 56 PM IST | 11 overs bowled, KXIP 59/6

10.6: Swapnil takes a single to long off

10.5: Swapnil play a dot

10.4: Swapnil plays a dot; that was the googly from Zampa

10.3: Axar takes a quick single to short fine leg

10.2: Swapnil takes a single to long off

10.1: Zampa into the attack, starts with a single to Axar Patel to long-on

04: 53 PM IST | 10 overs bowled, KXIP 55/6

9.6: Swapnil takes a couple to deep backward point off the last ball

9.5: Swapnil plays a dot

9.4: Axar takes a single to square off the wicket

9.3: Swapnil Singh gets off the mark with a single to third man

9.2: WICKET! Saha 13(17) has to depart as he edges the good length ball from Christian to Dhoni; KXIP 51/6

9.1: Dan Christian into the attack, starts with a single to Axar

04: 41 PM IST | 9 overs bowled, KXIP 50/5

8.6: Dot to end the over

8.5: Axar takes a single to mid on

8.4: Saha takes a single to long on

8.3: Axar takes a single to mid wicket

8.2: FOUR! Axar pulls the half tracker from ZXampa to mid wicket

8.1: Zampa into the attack starstw ith 3 runs to Axar to long on

04: 41 PM IST | 8 overs bowled, KXIP 39/5

7.6: Another dot to end the over

7.5: Saha plays to point for no run

7.4: Axar takes a single to mid wicket

7.3: Another dot ball to Axar

7.2: Dot ball to Axar

7.1: Thakur into the attack, Axar Patel gets an edge past wicketkeeper and first slip to third man boundary for FOUR

04: 37 PM IST | 7 overs bowled, KXIP 34/5

6.6: Axar gets off the mark with a single to third man

6.5: Another dot ball by Axar

6.5: WIDE!

6.4: Four dots in a row, good bowling by Ben Stokes

6.3: Another dot to Axar

6.2: Axar plays a dot

6.1: Stokes into the attack, starts with a dot ball to Axar Patel

04: 32 PM IST | 6 overs bowled, KXIP 23/3. End of Power Play

5.6: Saha plays a dot off the last ball

5.5: WICKET! Glenn Maxwell caught in the deep by Rahane; Half of KXIP back in the hut

5.4: Maxwell plays another dot

5.3: Glenn Maxwell is the new batsman, starts with a dot ball

5.3: WIDE!

5.2: WICKET! Rahul Tewatia 4(3) is caught by Unadkat at short fine leg

5.1: Saha takes a single to third man

5.1: Thakur starts with a WIDE!

04: 13 PM IST | 5 overs bowled, KXIP 29/3

4.6: Tewatia gets off the mark with a FOUR to cover point

4.5: Rahul Tewatia plays a dot off the first ball

4.4: Saha takes as single to third man

4.3: WICKET! Eoin Morgan 4(4) is run out by Unadkat; Kings XI Punjab in trouble

4.2: Saha takes a single to third man

4.1: Ben Stokes into the attack, starts with a dot ball to Saha

04: 13 PM IST | 4 overs bowled, KXIP 23/2

3.6: Morgan plays a dot to end the over

3.5: FOUR! Eoin Morgan gets off with a boundary to square of the wicket

3.4: Eoin Morgan is the new batsman, starts with a dot

3.3: WICKET! Shaun Marsh 10(13) is caught by Steve Smith, Thakur Strikes for RPS

3.2: Marsh plays a dot

3.1: Thakur into the attack, starts with a dot ball to Marsh

04: 13 PM IST | 3 overs bowled, KXIP 19/1

2.6: Dot to end the over by Saha

2.5: Another dot to Saha

2.4: Saha plays a dot

2.3: SIX! Saha picks the slow ball and pull it over deep square leg

2.2: Marsh takes a single to long on

2.1: Unadkat into the attack, starts with a single to Saha

04: 09 PM IST | 2 overs bowled, KXIP 11/1

1.6: Saha guides the ball to third man for a single off the last ball

1.5: Marsh plays to third man for a single

1.4: Marsh plays a dot

1.3: FOUR! Marsh pulls the short ball to mid-wicket

1.2: Marsh plays a dot

1.1: Thakur into the attack, starts with a single to Saha

04: 03 PM IST | 1 over bowled, KXIP 4/1

0.6: Marsh plays a dot off the last ball

0.5: FOUR! Marsh gets off the mark with a boundary to extra cover

0.4: Another dot to Marsh

0.3: Marsh plays a dot

0.2: Shaun Marsh is the new batsman, starts with a dot

0.1: WICKET! Unadakat strikes with the first delivery of the match, Martin Guptill departs for a duck. Hands a simple catch to Manoj Tiwary at short extra-cover

03: 55 PM IST | Match Begins! Kings XI Punjab openers Saha and Martin Guptill are in the middle

03:30 PM IST | TOSS TIME! Rising Pune Supergiant Captain Steve Smith has won the toss and decided to bowl first against Kings XI Punjab being played at Maharashtra Cricket Association’s International Stadium.