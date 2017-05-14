During the first phase of ticket sales, an FIFA U-17 World Cup pass will cost just 48 rupees, tournament director Javier Ceppi said here on Sunday.

The World Cup final will take place at the Salt Lake Stadium on October 28.

The first phase of online ticket sale will start at exactly 19:11 hours on Tuesday, the time signifying the year 1911 when city football giants Mohun Bagan became the first club from the country to beat English side East Yorkshire Regiment 2-1 to win the IFA Shield.

The Salt Lake Stadium will host ten matches — the most number among all the venues — which includes the final.

New Delhi, Kochi, Navi Mumbai, Goa and Guwahati are the other venues for the World Cup starting October 6.

“We are starting our online ticket sale on Tuesday. As you all know it will start at 19:11 hours as we wanted to honour Indian football. It was the first time an Indian football team beat an English team on a final of an important tournament. It’s important for Indian football. It’s important for history and for Kolkata,” Ceppi said.

“Per match it will come to around less than Rs 50. We are selling for all ten matches. The complete package (of 10 matches) will be Rs 480.”

“So, you can actually watch a World Cup final for Rs 48, if you buy the complete package. This kind of package is unheard of. This kind of discount will be only be given in the first phase,” Ceppi said.

Tickets for the first phase will be available for booking with the physical imprint arriving later after the draw is made on July 7.

“During tournament time you will get tickets for full price. It will also be economical but Rs 48 is for first phase. Tickets will be sold online. They will book for their tickets now. They will get it physically later.”

Ceppi said, “So this phase there will be limited amount. It depends on response If we sellout, we will put more on that limited amount.”

Rs 48 tickets will be of category three, Ceppi said, adding these will be the most available ones.

“Rs 48 is category three which is biggest category. There is category four (at the Salt Lake Stadium) also in this stadium, which we are not opening now.”

Ceppi said all six venues will have tickets available for Rs 48 with the total package differing as Kolkata has the highest number of games.

“Other venues will be Rs 48 per match. So venues having less matches will be Rs 48 into number of matches,” Ceppi said.

“There will be three categories in which tickets for each venue will be opened up. It is limited category that will be opened up now.”

“It is 60% discount of what originally the tickets will be when the tournament comes. It is for rewarding the people who are buying first. This is for the true football fan. Not only that, the sense of tickets sales, we will also give out the name of which is th city that likes football the most of the country,” he added.

Besides category three tickets, there will be category one and two for which prices will be approximately Rs 800-1,600.

“Other prices besides Rs 480 are Rs 800 and Rs 1600 approximately. These are all complete packages. This will be available on FIFA.com. The area and block will be mentioned while booking,” Ceppi said.

“The city that buys more tickets, it’s easy for us to understand that city likes football the most.”

“Why it is particularly for football lovers? Because you don’t know the teams. There is going to be high quality football matches. This will give us an impression of which venue has real football fans in the country,” Ceppi added.