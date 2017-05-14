Sixth-placed Delhi Daredevils and bottom dwellers Royal Challengers Bangalore look to finish the Indian Premier League (IPL) edition with a win at the Ferozeshah Kotla here on Sunday.

With 12 points from 13 games, Delhi is already out of the race for the playoffs.

Bangalore, on the other hand, will need to forget this edition after enduring eight defeats in 13 games. It has been a season of colossal failure for the Virat Kohli-led side which has delivered way below its expectations.



While sixth-ranked Delhi fielded an unchanged XI, bottom-placed Bangalore made five changes — bringing in Vishnu Vinod, Shane Watson, Sachin Baby, Harshal Patel and Avesh Khan in place of Mandeep Singh, AB de Villiers, Sreenath Aravind, Samuel Badree and Aniket Choudhary

Ball-by-ball update of the match between Delhi Daredevils and Royal Challengers Bangalore

08: 24 PM IST | 5 overs bowled, RCB 30/1

4.6: Virat Kohli play a dot to end the over

4.5: WICKET! Vishnu Vinod 3(9) gets an inside edge to drag the ball to his stumps; Delhi gets early break

4.4: Vishnu plays a dot

4.3: Gayle takes a single to on side

4.2: Vishnu takes a quick single to mid on

4.1: Pat Cummins into the attack, starts with a single to Gayle to fine leg

08: 18 PM IST | 4 overs bowled, RCB 27/0

3.6: Vinod plays a dot to cover off the last ball

3.5: Gayle takes a single to long off

3.4: SIX! Gayle picks the slow short ball by Shami and pulls it over mid wicket for a maximum

3.3: Vinod plays to deep backward point for a single

3.2: Vinod plays a dot

3.1: Shami continues, starts with a dot ball to Vinod

08: 14 PM IST | 3 overs bowled, RCB 19/0

2.6: Gayle plays another dot to end the over

2.5: Gayle plays a dot

2.4: Vishnu Vinod gets off the mark with a single to mid wicket

2.3: Gayle plays on the up tp long off for a single

2.2: Gayle plays a dot; that ball almost got the edge of his bat

2.1: Zaheer continues, starts with a dot ball to Gayle

08: 10 PM IST | 2 overs bowled, RCB 17/0

1.6: Vishnu Vinod plays a dot off the last ball

1.5: Gayle plays to square leg for a single

1.4: Gayle plays to cover point for a dot; good change of pace by Shami

1.3: Gayle plays to short fine leg for a dot; Pat Cummins saves a certain boundary

1.2: SIX! Gayle swings hard, top edge carries the ball over third man boundary for maximum

1.1: Shami into the attack, starts with a dot ball to Gayle

08: 05 PM IST | 1 over bowled, RCB 10/0

0.6: Gayle ends the over with a single

0.5: Gayle plays a dot

0.4: FOUR! Gayle sits in the crease and flicks the ball to deep mid wicket; easy picking for Chris Gayle

0.4: WIDE!

0.3: Chris Gayle gets off the mark with FOUR to fine leg; first runs on board for RCB

0.2: Chris Gayle plays a dot; hint of swing for Zaheer Khan

0.1: Zaheer Khan begins the bowling attack, starts with a dot ball to Chris Gayle

07: 58 PM IST | Match Begins! Royal Challengers Bangalore openers Chris Gayle and Vishnu Vinod are in the middle to start the start the proceedings

07: 40 PM IST | Here is the final playing XI for Delhi Daredevils and Royal Challengers Bangalore

Team Delhi Daredevils: Zaheer Khan (c), Sanju Samson, Karun Nair, Shreyas Iyer, Rishabh Pant (w), Marlon Samuels, Corey Anderson, Pat Cummins, Amit Mishra, Mohammed Shami, Shahbaz Nadeem

Team Royal Challengers Bangalore: Virat Kohli (c), Chris Gayle, Vishnu Vinod, Travis Head, Kedar Jadhav (w), Shane Watson, Sachin Baby, Pawan Negi, Harshal Patel, Avesh Khan, Yuzvendra Chahal

07: 30 PM IST | TOSS TIME! Royal Challengers Bangalore Captain Virat Kohli has won the toss and decided to bat first against Delhi Daredevils at Ferozeshah Kotla ground in the capital.

07: 15 PM IST | PREVIEW!

Delhi has once again been hugely inconsistent this season. Their bowling line-up, on paper at least, is one of the strongest in the IPL but has failed to step up to the occasion.



The batting has also been inconsistent as their top and middle-order batsmen failed to click in unison.



Looking to salvaging some pride, the Zaheer Khan led side, however, can take some positives ahead of the match as they are coming off two successive wins.



In terms of batting, all eyes will be on youngsters Sanju Samson, Rishabh Pant, Shreyas Iyer and Karun Nair. Apart from Zaheer, Amit Mishra, Pat Cummins, Mohammad Shami will shoulder the bowling responsibility.

For Royal Challengers Bangalore, the season has been marred by failures in every department and also injuries to key players.



Unlike the previous seasons, RCB’s batting has been the biggest disappointment with the likes of Chris Gayle, AB de Villiers and Kohli himself not stepping up.

RCB’s three leg-spinners — Yuzvendra Chahal (14 wickets), Pawan Negi (13) and Samuel Badree (9 wickets) have been the only ones who stood up and Delhi will be wary of that threat. (IANS)

07: 05 PM IST | Hello and a very warm welcome to our live IPL blog for Match 56 of the 2017 Vivo IPL between Delhi Daredevils and Royal Challengers Bangalore played at the Feroz Shah Kotla Ground in the capital.