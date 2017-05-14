There are a couple games still left to play in the English Premier League (EPL) but the winners and losers of the football league is a foregone conclusion now.

Chelsea secured the EPL title on Friday after they cruised past West Bromwich Albion at the Hawthorns stadium.

But for some, by the end of the season, it’s not the green grass and butterflies because the clubs acquiring the bottom three slots at the table face the axe and relegate to the second division of English football.

Sunderland and Middlesbrough got their fate sealed couple of weeks ago but the latest casualty added to the relegation list is Hull City.

Hull was vying for survival, facing stiff competition from Swansea City to stay in the cash-rich Premier League but a 4-0 thrashing at the hands of Crystal Palace put the final nail in the coffin.

It was only last year that they were promoted from English League Championship to EPL but 9 wins out of 37 games played this season with a staggering goal difference of (-) 37 speaks volumes of their below par performance in the top division.

For Middlesbrough, even their terrific defence couldn’t earn them another season in EPL. A squad boasting of Champions League winner Victor Valdes, ex-Manchester City forward Alvaro Negredo, Arsenal’s loanee Calum Chambers and others failed to deliver when it mattered most.

It should be noted that Middlesbrough has registered 13 draws, second only to Manchester United, in the entire 2016-17 campaign so far.

Elsewhere, it was a season to forget for David Moyes and his Sunderland side as they performed abysmally and secured only 6 wins in 36 games played this season.

Sunderland showed early promise, riding on brilliant Jermain Defoe who bailed them out time and time again but with his dip in form, Sunderland just failed to maintain momentum in arguably one of the toughest football leagues in the world.