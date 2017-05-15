Besides the quotas for economically backward classes, the Government of India also provides quotas for people who excel in fields of culture and sports.

CK Vineeth a football player hailing from Kerala, had joined the AG’s office as an auditor in 2012 has reportedly received ‘unofficial confirmation’ that he will be sacked.

Vineeth is a part of India’s national team which is all set to play the Asia Cup qualifier against Kyrgyzstan.

While talking to a leading news portal, Vineeth said, “My friends in the Delhi office told me on Saturday that there is a move to sack me. Today one of my well-wishers in Thiruvananthapuram office told me that there is an order to fire me.”

The 28-year-old who hails from Kannur is not a regular official and works under the sports quota. The office is sacking him for insufficient number of days in the office. The player had cited tournaments without intervals as the reason for not being present in office as required by the service rules.

He added, “A new audit officer started insisting that I rejoin duty although I was busy with tournaments. I tried to rejoin in the last off season, but at that time, I was told that they had to consult with the Delhi office to allow me to continue working there.”