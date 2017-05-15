Tottenham Hotspurs bid farewell to their home at White Hart Lane with a 2-1 victory over Manchester United in week 37 of English Premier League (EPL) action, finishing the football season without a single home loss for the first time since the 1964-1965 season.

Kenyan midfielder Victor Wanyama opened the scoring for the Spurs at the six-minute mark in the first half here on Sunday, reports Efe.

Just four minutes into the second half, Christian Eriksen sent a flawless cross that found Harry Kan, who fired it into the roof of the net to double Tottenham’s tally.

With 19 minutes to go, Wayne Rooney pulled one back for the Red Devils, who could not tie it and suffered another disappointing loss that shredded their chances of reaching the Champions League through the EPL gate.

Tottenham, for its part, is guaranteed to finish the season in second place, the team’s highest position since 1963.

After the match, cheering supporters took the field to celebrate the squad’s last victory at White Hart Lane, which has been the team’s home ground for 118 years.

Tottenham will play its home games at iconic Wembley Stadium here next season before moving to a new 61,000-seat stadium that is scheduled to open for the 2018-2019 season.