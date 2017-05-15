Liverpool football club thrashed West Ham United 4-0 in week 37 of English Premier League (EPL) action at the London Stadium, boosting its hopes of qualifying for the next edition of the Champions League.

English striker Daniel Sturridge opened the scoring for Liverpool in the 35th minute before Brazilian midfielder Philippe Coutinho scored the second goal for the Reds at the 57-minute mark and scored again four minutes later on Sunday, reports Efe.

Belgian forward Divock Origi scored the fourth goal just 14 minutes before the final whistle to secure the critical away victory.

Liverpool is currently in third place with 73 points — one point ahead of fourth-place Manchester City and three points in front of fifth-placed Arsenal, which still has two games to go.

Liverpool needs to win its last game of the season against Middlesbrough on May 21 to finish the season among the top four and qualify for the next edition of the Champions League.

West Ham is in 12th place with 42 points.