After 56 matches and 39 days of scintillating cricket in the tenth edition of Indian Indian Premier League (IPL), we are finally up for a closure to the season with the four best team of the tournament locking horns for the coveted IPL 2017 trophy.

Mumbai Indians topped the points table with 20 points followed by Rising Pune Supergiant (18 points), Sunrisers Hyderabad (17 points) and Kolkata Knight Riders (16 points) to become the final four teams to have qualified for the playoffs from what was a closely fought contest between eight teams when the IPL season 2017 begin on April 4 last month.

While Mumbai Indians was the first team to seal a berth in the playoffs this year; Rising Pune Supergiant (RPS) on Sunday in their final league game destroyed Kings XI Punjab — won by 9 wickets after bowling them all out for a meagre 73 — to storm into the top two slots of the points table.

The stage is grandeur than ever before with the Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) looking to defend the title against 2 times winner Kolkata Knight Riders (KRR) and Mumbai Indians (MI) without forgetting the fresh entrant and the dark horse of this IPL season Rising Pune Supergiant (RPS).

***

Playoff schedule

May 16, Qualifier 1: Mumbai Indians vs Rising Pune Supergiant

The first qualifier will be played between Mumbai Indians and Rising Pune Sunrisers at the iconic Wankhede Stadium on May 16 at 20:00 IST.

While Mumbai Indians have been on the high throughout the tournament, Rohit Sharma-led side is yet to get past the RPS threat this season.

Steve Smith led RPS has defeated MI during both their home and away encounters in their league games during this IPL.

The winner of this game will directly qualify for the final of the IPL 2017 slated to be played at Rajiv Gandhi International Cricket Stadium in Hyderabad.

The loser by virtue of their IPL points table ranking will still have a chance to make it to the finals. They will play against the winner of the eliminator match played between Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) and Kolkata Kight Riders (KKR).

***

The Eliminator!

May 17, Qualifier 2: Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Kolkata Knight Riders

The two teams clashing in the eliminator match on May 17 are the defending IPL champions SRH and KKR.

Knight Riders has been the most destructive team throughout the IPL 2017 season. Not seeing Gautam Gambhir led KKR in the top two teams has been a little surprise for everyone — courtesy to the lack of discipline during the final league games.

KKR has won the coveted IPL trophy twice — in 2012 and 2014 — and will be eager to return to the groove to clinch the prize once again.

Hyderabad who started the tournament a little offbeat from the track, have accelerated with every game they have played together.

With their all-round performances, SRH has been knocking the opponents with ease and panache.

Given the fact that the Orange Cap holder David Warner — 604 runs in 14 matches — and Purple Cap holder Bhuvneshwar Kumar — 25 wickets in 14 matches — is just the tip of the iceberg of the herculean Sunrisers Hyderabad unit.

It is a clash of titans at M Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru on May 17.

NOTE: The winner of the eliminator match between SRH and KKR will face the loser of the qualifier 1 between Mumbai Indians and Pune Supergiant for a spot in the final.

Qualifier 2 is slated to be played on May 19 in Bengaluru.

***

The grand Finale!

Winner of Qualifier 1 vs Winner of Qualifier 2

The final of the Indian Premier league will be played at Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium — home to the defending champions Sunrisers Hyderabad — on May 21 at 20:00 IST.

Our prediction, Cricket wins again!