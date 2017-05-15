A- A A+

Spanish football legend Carles Puyol on Monday handed over the first lot of tickets of the upcoming Under-17 FIFA World Cup to the grand daughter-in-law of 1911 IFA Shield winning Mohun Bagan captain Shibdas Bhaduri.

Bhaduri had led the legendary Mohun Bagan team that became the first Indian team to beat a British team in the final of a major tournament when they got the better of East Yorkshire Regiment 2-1 in the 1911 IFA Shield.

“I was very curious to discover the country and its people. It gives me immense joy to confer this honour,” Puyol told the media.

The former FC Barcelona captain was the star central defender of the Spain team that defeated the Netherlands 1-0 in the final of the 2010 World Cup.

