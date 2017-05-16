Chelsea’s fairy tale run in the Premier League continued on Tuesday when they beat Watford 4-3 in a thrilling countdown at the Stamford Bridge. This is the club’s 29th Premier League win this season.

John Terry, who will be purportedly retiring after this season, scored the first goal for Chelsea when a cross from the corner slipped past Watford defenders. However, two minutes later, Terry attracted untoward attention when his poor clearance near the post resulted in the first goal for Watford.

Cesar Azpilicueta and Michy Batshuayi scored the next 2 goals for Chelsea. A brilliant solo effort from Watford player Daryl Janmaat increased the tally for Watford. Then came substitute Stefano Okaka who swinged at the ball straight inside the post.

Chelsea was almost on the verge of drawing with Watford when Cesc Fabregas successfully converted Willian’s past into the winning goal.

Chelsea, who has won an astounding 29 matches this season of the Premier League, stands at 90 points on the EPL table.

Chelsea, who has decidedly won the Premier League, will next face Sunderland on Sunday.