India’s Deepti Sharma (188) and Poonam Raut (109 retired hurt) shared One-Day International (ODI) cricket’s record stand of 320 for the opening wicket as they crushed Ireland by 249 runs for their biggest win in terms of runs in a match of the Women’s Quadrangular Series here on Monday.

Opening batswomen Deepti (188; 160b; 27×4, 2×6) and Poonam (109; 116b; 11×4) plundered the Irish bowlers as the pair powered India to 358/2 — their highest total.

In pursuit of the huge target, Ireland were bowled out for 109 in 40 overs as Indian bowlers, left-arm spinner Rajeshwari Gayakwad (4/18) and right-arm medium pacer Shikha Pandey (3/16) and off-spinner Deepti (1/15) made it a perfect outing for India.

Mary Waldron was Ireland’s top-scorer with a 35 as she couldn’t stop India from registering their fourth win of the tournament.

The Indian pair bettered the 268-run second-wicket stand shared by English pair of Sarah Taylor and Caroline Atkins in 2008.

The Indian pair’s record also overhauled the men’s opening-wicket stand record of 286 belonging to Sri Lanka’s Upul Tharanga, Tilakaratne Dilshan in 2006.

Deepti’s 188 is the second highest score in women’s ODI — the record held by Australian Belinda Clarke’s 229 not out against Denmark in 1997. The next highest innings by an Indian is Jaya Sharma’s 138 against Pakistan in 2005.

On Monday, left-hander Deepti, 19, was the first wicket to fall, after she was bowled out by Rachel Delaney in the third ball of the 46th over. Poonam was then retired hurt with her personal score of 109 due to fitness issues.

Shikha then scored a cameo of 27 off 18 deliveries to drive India to 358/2 as they batted the Irish women out of the contest.

Brief scores: India: 358/2 (Deepti Sharma 188, Poonam Rout 109; Rachel Delaney 1/44). Ireland: 109 all out in 40 overs (Mary Waldron 35; Rajeshwari Gayakwad 4/18, Shikha Pandey 3/16).