Real Madrid striker Cristiano Ronaldo looks poised to win the Ballon d’Or award for the Football Player of the Year again for the second consecutive year. Anyone who disputes this idea will probably have to gander at how the Portuguese striker scored a Champions League hat-trick against Atletico Madrid, Bayern Munich and a double strike at the Allianz Arena.

Despite growing through the longest droughts in the competition, Ronaldo has time and again proven that he is an indispensable player for the Los Blancos. There’s no denying that Real Madrid has a lethal team even without the addition of the Portuguese, but with him, they have been able to sustain consecutive wins.

Real Madrid, who is currently leading in both the La Liga and the Champions League, might succeed in securing both the titles with enough boost from coach Zinedine Zidane. Albeit Ronaldo is behind Messi in goal totality, a league win will ensure that Ronaldo gains prominence for the prestigious football award.

Champions League, unlike La Liga, is considered a much tougher league by both football players and fans. Barcelona’s inability to score even a single goal against Juventus was a testament to that fact.

If Ronaldo wins the Ballon d’Or this season, it’ll be his fifth one, right along with Lionel Messi who currently sits at five Ballon d’Or awards.