The tenth edition of the Indian Premier League (IPL) will kick start its closure campaign with Mumbai Indians (MI) and Rising Pune Supergiant (RPS) fighting in the Qualifier 1 slated to be played at the iconic Wankhede Stadium tonight.

The winner of this game will directly qualify for the final of the IPL 2017 that will be played at Rajiv Gandhi International Cricket Stadium in Hyderabad on May 21.

07: 25 PM IST | FAIR WARNING!

With 20 points from 14 matches, Mumbai Indians was the first team to seal a berth in the playoffs this year. Rohit Sharma led Mumbai accelerated from the word ‘play’ and looks determined to win the coveted IPL trophy for the third time — won in the year 2013 and 2015.

Contrary, Rising Pune Supergiant started their IPL run with disappointing losses and gradually got into the groove to finish second in the points table.

Steve Smith led Supergiant was the last team to seal playoff spot after they destroyed Kings XI Punjab — won by 9 wickets after bowling them out for meager 73 — in their last league game on Sunday.

The Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai will be jam packed with supporters for the home side led by Rohit Sharma.

With so much at stake, Steve Smith will leave no stone unturned to write the fairytale of the dark horse called Rising Pune Supergiant.

For a short closure, expect a game for exhibition tonight.

07: 15 PM IST | The Opponents!

Contrary to their last IPL edition outing, Rising Pune Supergiant — finished second-last in the points table — has a turnaround of fate and might go on to clinch their maiden IPL trophy this season.

Coach Stephen Fleming will want to continue the winning run despite the team has a ‘big shoe’ of Ben Stokes to fill ahead of their game tonight.

The English all-rounder Stokes — 312 runs and 12 wickets in 12 matches (includes 103*) — has been a show stopper with winning performance for the Pune Supergiant both with the bowl and the bat in this season.

Despite getting to the playoff stage, Pune is still battling inconsistency that runs parallel to their batting line up.

Starting with the opening slot, Rahul Tripathi (388 runs in 12 matches) and Ajinkya Rahane (282 runs in 14 matches) have looked good but failed to convert the start into a big score so far.

The good news comes with the skipper Steven Smith batting at number three slot. The Australian cricketer — 420 runs in 13 matches — has found his form and makes the backbone of the middle order of Pune Supergiant.

Batting down the order MS Dhoni (240 runs in 14 matches) and Manoj Tiwary (259 runs in 13 matches) will have to keep the vigil for a strong finish for the team.

The bowling attack for Pune will be led by Jaydev Unadkat, Dan Christian and Shardul Thakur.

Unadkat — 21 wickets in 10 matches — in particular, has been very affluent every since he has held the bowl in hand for the Pune Supergiant.

With limited resources, Steve Smith will have to maneuver his troops with precision as the Mumbai batsmen have shown that all they need is a small opening to unleash fury on their opponents.

06: 55 PM IST | The Host!

Without a hint of an eyebrow, it will be purely fair to say that Mumbai Indians has been on a roll this entire IPL season.

The backbone of Mumbai Indians lies in the strength of their middle order that is good enough to make their openers solid performance look a little meek — a good problem to have in a team, while most of the team in this years’ IPL suffered due to middle order collapse.

The balanced Mumbai Indians top-order has Parthiv Patel ( 325 runs in 13 matches) and Lendl Simmons (126 runs in 4 matches) has been very instrumental in proving the good start to the team during the Power Play.

The good news for the team and Mumbai fans is the return of form for their skipper Rohit Sharma. As the season is nearing the climax, Rohit Sharma — 282 runs from 14 matches — has picked the pace and hints of a big inning waiting to be unleashed.

The astounding figures of this year’s revelation Nitish Rana (333 runs in 13 matches) and Kieron Pollard (362 runs in 14 matches) completes the success story of a team that has come cashed on the stable starts provided by their openers.

The possession of the Pandya brothers (Hardik and Krunal) also makes Mumbai a formidable side for their opponents.

Together the two have scalped 16 wickets and 362 runs, making them the most successful brother pair in the IPL so far.

Besides the batting prowess, Coach Mahela Jayawardene will be very pleased with the way their bowlers.

Disciplined performances by — Jasprit Bumrah (15 wickets), Harbhajan Singh (8 wickets), Lasith Malinga (9 wickets) and Mitchell McClenaghan (18 wickets) — have together transformed the fortunes for the Mumbai Indians.

Mumbai is a very fine balance of experience and talent; together it is a mighty force that will settle at nothing except the coveted IPL 2017 trophy.

06: 45 PM IST | Hello and a very warm welcome to our live IPL blog for the first Qualifier of the 2017 Vivo IPL between Mumbai Indians and Rising Pune Supergiant played at the iconic Wankhede Stadium tonight.