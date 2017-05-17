A- A A+

After the conclusion of the ICC Champions Trophy in England on June 18, India will travel to the West Indies for a limited overs series, starting June 23, the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) confirmed on Tuesday.

India will play five One-day Internationals (ODI) and a lone Twenty20 international in the series, which will be played till July 9.

The opening two ODIs will be played at the Queen’s Park Oval in Port of Spain on June 23 and 25 while the third and the fourth matches on June 30 and July 2 will be hosted at the Sir Vivian Richards Stadium in Antigua.

The final ODI (July 6) and the lone T20I (July 9) will be played at the Sabina Park in Jamaica.

