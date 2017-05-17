The English Premier League reaches the final weekend of the 2016-17 season with two Champions League spots still up for grabs. Chelsea and Tottenham Hotspur have already taken first and second spots, respectively, in the Premier League this year.

Manchester City (75 points), Liverpool (73) and Arsenal (72) are all in the fray for final two Champions League qualification spots, with one game to go for each team.

Arsenal’s late resurgence, with four consecutive Premier League wins, has kept their hopes alive of a Top-Four finish. If Arsenal succeeds, this would be their 21st consecutive Champions League qualification under Arsene Wenger.

Ten days ago, in the titanic clash against Jose Mourinho’s Manchester United, Wenger’s side prevailed 2-0 and set the ball rolling for Arsenal.

This was also Wenger’s first win over Mourinho in the Premier League.

Having taken the monkey off his back, Wenger defied the ever growing criticism of football ‘experts’ and ‘disappointed’ fans and got his team together to have a go at the Top-Four finish.

Since their last defeat to the bitter rivals Tottenham Hotspur at White Hart Lane, Arsenal have scored 10 goals and conceded just one.

However, Arsenal’s fate is not entirely in their own hands. A win on Sunday against seventh placed Everton would take their tally to 75, four more than the total points Arsenal had, as runners up, in 2015-16.

Final day jitters from Liverpool against already relegated Middlesbrough may benefit Arsenal’s cause.

Manchester City, on the other hand, needs just a point from their final game against Watford, to finish above Arsenal.