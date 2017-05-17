17-year-old Yui Susuki is the rising sensation in the field of Wrestling from the land of the rising sun. This little bundle of enormous talent bagged a Gold in the recently concluded Asian Championship adding one more to her kitty.

Whilst the practice mats are full of tall and well-toned wrestlers from Asian countries preparing for their bout is Asian Championship, Susaki stands with confidence wearing a cute smile on her face. Yes, the jaw-dropping performance would make your eyes pop out witnessing the suspenseful look-ish little wrestler unveiling her throws and superiority on the wrestling mat.

Sharing her experience from The Leela Hotel, New Delhi, Susaki speaks confidently whilst weaving her broken pieces of words in English as her mother tongue remains Japanese.

“I’m confident that this win will add to my experience and help me prepare well for upcoming challenges like World Championships and Asian Games next year”, echoes Susaki.

The dominant title triumph, 10-0 technical fall which was stopped at 5:32, by the teenager produced a domino effect for Japan in the women’s wrestling which resulted in a golden sweep. En route to her first Asian Championship gold, Susaki defeated Ritu Phogat by a 9-0 margin in the semifinals.

Before coming in for the Senior Asian Championship in New Delhi, the 17-year-old picked up Yarygin Grand Prix gold in Russia this January. Susaki followed it up with another title in Canada, beating the home girl Jasmine Mian in Kilppan Open in February.

With a Senior Asian Championship under her belt, Susaki is now aiming for the World Championships with an ultimate target of taking the podium at her home in Tokyo 2020.