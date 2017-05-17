The winner of this match will face the loser of Qualifier 1 — Mumbai Indians — in the second Qualifier on May 19 to register a place in the final of the IPL season.

Having lost four out of the last six matches, Kolkata Knight Riders Captain Gautam Gambhir has a huge task of lifting the team together ahead of the crucial tie tonight.

Sunrisers Hyderabad started low at the beginning of their campaign, but the team gained promising en route with more and more game they played together. As of now, David Warner led unit seems to be in no mood away to give away their title easily.

Live IPL blog of the match between Sunrisers Hyderabad and Kolkata Knight Riders

06: 52 PM IST | Sunrisers Hyderabad Overview

Sunrisers Hyderabad is one team that has assuredly grown in stature and form as the IPL 2017 season has progressed.

The strongest part about the SRH is the bursting opening pair of David Warner (604 runs in 14 matches) and Shikhar Dhawan (468 runs in 14 matches) — that can tear apart the opponent with their attacking stroke play early in the match.

With no Kane Williamson in the picture, the middle order of SRH will depend on the likes of all-rounders Yuvraj Singh (243 runs in 11 matches) and Moises Henriques (277 runs in 12 ) and (Deepak Hooda 78 runs in 10 matches) — all so far have been performing a short under par when associated to their reputation.

Coach Tom Moody and VVS Laxman will want both of them to play a more computed inning and secure their way till the very final ball of the match.

Sunrisers Hyderabad will be very pleased with the way Mohammed Siraj — 4 wickets for 32 runs — bowled against Gujarat Lions in their final league game.

Good form of Siraj takes away the stress of SRH who is heavily reliant on Bhuvneshwar Kumar (25 wickets from 14 matches) and the Afghan IPL entrant Rashid Khan (17 wickets from 14 matches) in their bowling department.

Together the two play a very prominent role in providing early wickets and check the run flow during the crucial phase of the match.

Hyderabad is a strong unit and has already proved that last year. All they need tonight is to carry forward the all-round execution and let their game do the talking.

06: 40 PM IST | Kolkata Knight Riders Overview

KKR will enter the game with fresh scars they suffered in their last game against Mumbai Indians that cost them a chance to the make it to the final two teams in the points table before the playoffs.

Having said that, no one can rule out the fact that Gautam Gambhir led Knight Riders is still the most destructive side in the tournament with enough of arsenal to take the game away from the opposition in a fraction of the time.

Starting with the openers, Chris Lynn and Sunil Narine are responsible for denting the opponents in the Power Play — they have been successful more often than not.

The surprise trump card of playing Sunil Narine — 214 runs in 14 games — up the order in absence of Chris Lynn while he was injured is touted as the masterstroke of this IPL season.

Lynn exposed his intentions as early as their first game of the season with unbeaten 93 off 41 balls against Gujarat Lions. The fearsome right-handed Australian has so far hovered 285 runs in 5 matches to speak in volume of the pain he can inflict on SRH bowlers if he gets going tonight as well.

The sudden outbreak in the Power Play is then cashed by incoming Gautam Gambhir (454 runs in 14 matches) and Robin Uthappa (386 runs in 12 matches) in the later half of the game.

The middle order of Knight Riders is led by Manish Pandey — 396 runs in 14 matches — who can anchor as well as lead the onslaught along with Yusuf Pathan during the death overs of the game.

Another major boost that we keep talking about is the way KKR speedsters — Umesh Yadav (14 wickets), Nathan Coulter-Nile (11 wickets) and Chris Woakes (17 wickets) — have flourished this season.

Besides that, Sunil Narine and Kuldeep Yadav with 22 wickets between themselves are handy to get away with the middle overs without dropping too many runs.

In total, Kolkata Knight Riders look a very resolved side and is a top contender for the coveted IPL 2017 trophy. All the team needs to practice at the hour is — restrained aggression.

06: 30 PM IST| Hello and a very warm welcome to our live IPL blog for the first Eliminator of the 2017 Vivo IPL between Sunrisers Hyderabad and Kolkata Knight Riders M Chinnaswamy Stadium at Bengaluru.