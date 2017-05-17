With a couple of games left to be played and many of the top European leagues ‘routinely’ concluded, the Spanish football league is still anything but a foregone conclusion.

Real Madrid and Barcelona has been tied at the top of the La Liga table with 87 points each, with Barca having a slight edge over Real on goal difference.

It should be noted that Zinedine Zidane’s men have still two games to play compared to Barca’s just one.

Real Madrid will travel to Celta Vigo to play their 37th fixture of the season and will be looking to cruise past the minnows with a comfortable win.

Cristiano Ronaldo has been sensational lately for the capital club as he single handedly demolished Atletico Madrid in the Champions League semi-finals and bagged a brace in his last La Liga outing.

For Real Madrid, the remaining two fixtures are extremely crucial as a minor slip-up can cost them the title.

After some hiccups during the campaign, Barcelona has kept the momentum going and has maintained a considerable pressure on Real Madrid.

With the form of late, there’s no doubt about Lionel Messi-led Catalans winning their last fixture against Eibar.