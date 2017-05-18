Real Madrid need just a draw from their last game of the season in order to be crowned Champions of the La Liga following their 4-1 win away against Celta Vigo.

Real Madrid coach Zinedine Zidane will take his side to Malaga on the back of five consecutive league wins, reports Xinhua news agency.

However, against a side that has undergone a stunning revival of late, Zidane is taking nothing for granted.

“We still have the most difficult job ahead of us. Now we know what we have to do and we have to recover well, because the players have given a lot in the last two games,” Zidane said in the Spanish press on Thursday.

“There is still a game to play and we need to win a point. The league is not over yet. We still have to play the last game and it is going to be at least as difficult as it was in Vigo.”

“We are going to continue playing as we have been doing, we can’t play like that, we have to play as we always play and we know it will be difficult, but we are going to go to win the match,” he concluded.