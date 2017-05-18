Seasoned wicket keeper-batsman Dinesh Karthik was on Thursday called as a replacement for injured batsman Manish Pandey for next month’s International Cricket Council (ICC) Champions Trophy.

“The All-India Senior Selection Committee have named middle-order batsman and wicketkeeper Dinesh Karthik as replacement for Manish Pandey, who sustained a left side strain during a practice session, in the India team for the upcoming ICC Champions Trophy,” the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) said in a statement.

Karthik, who played for the Gujarat Lions in the Indian Premier League (IPL), amassed 361 runs, which included two brilliant half centuries.

Pandey, who represents the Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR), had missed Wednesday’s eliminator against Sunrisers Hyderabad due to the injury.