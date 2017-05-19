Premier League runner-up Tottenham Hotspurs displayed a thundering performance on Friday when they beat Leicester City 6-1 at the King Power Stadium.

Harry Kane moved closer to clinching the Golden Boot after he scored an astounding four goals. Next was South Korean Son Heung Min who scored a brace despite missing some clear chances at the post. Kane has scored 26 goals so far this season while Son stands at 21.

The Foxes were defiant in the first half but were ultimately swept away by Tottenham’s relentless threat along the wing position. Mauricio Pochettino’s men, who recently had a little chance at nudging the title, gave their best drumming of the season against Leicester City who, paradoxically, was last year’s Premier League champion.

This is Leicester’s 18th loss this season. It seems that manager Craig Shakespeare still stands on a wobbling table when it comes to talk about next season.