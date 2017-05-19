With an eye on the finals berth and ambition to win the coveted Indian Premier League (IPL) trophy for the third time, old nemesis Mumbai Indians and Kolkata Knight Riders are playing at M Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru.

Mumbai Indians come into the game following their 20 runs defeat to Pune Supergiant on Tuesday in the first Qualifier.

Mumbai Indians has made one change, replacing the injured Mitchell McClenaghan with Mitchell Johnson; while KKR has made two changes, replacing Yusuf Pathan with Ankit Rajpoot and bringing back Colin de Grandhomme in place of Trent Boult.

Kolkata Knight Riders finally weathered the rough patch and Bengaluru rain on Wednesday to beat the defending champions Sunrisers Hyderabad by 7 wickets (DLS method).

Ball-by-ball action of the match between Mumbai Indians and Kolkata Knight Riders

08: 20 PM IST | 4 overs bowled, KKR 22/1

3.6: Gambhir playa a dot of the last ball

3.5: Gambhir plays a dot; he wanted to guide that ball to third man, misses outside edge by a fraction

3.4: Narine drives to long off for a single

3.3: SIX! Narine picks the slow short ball and flicks the ball over square leg boundary; first of the KKR innings

3.2: Gambhir takes a quick single to short mid off

3.1: Lasith Malinga into the attack. Leg byes (1 run), Narine gets off the strike

08: 16 PM IST | 3 overs bowled, KKR 13/1

2.6: Gambhir plays a dot to point of the last ball

2.5: WIDE! Mitchell Johnson tries a short bouncer, too high for Gambhir

2.5: Narine gets on toes to flick the ball to fine leg for a single

2.4: Gambhir flicks the ball to square leg for a single

2.3: FOUR! Gautam Gambhir punches the half volley from M Johnson to long off boundary

2.2: Narine flicks to short fine leg for a single

2.1: Mitchell Johnson continues, starts with a dot to Narine

08: 10 PM IST | 2 overs bowled, KKR 5/1

1.6: Gambhir plays a dot to end the over

1.5: Another dot ball to Gambhir

1.4: Gautam Gambhir is the new batsman, starts with a dot ball

1.3: WICKET! Chris Lynn tries to lost the good length ball, sends the ball straight to long on fielder Pollard; KKR 5/1

1.2: Sunil Narine gets off the mark with a single of the low fulltoss to short mid off

1.1: Jasprit Bumrah into the attack, starts with a single to Chris Lynn to long on

08: 04 PM IST | 1 over bowled, KKR 3/0

0.6: Lynn takes a single to square leg of the last ball

0.5: Chris Lynn gets off the mark with a couple to fine leg; Lynn was not at all in position to pull that good short bouncer from Mitchell Johnson

0.4: Chris Lynn tries to cut the ball outside off syump, misses connecting. No run

0.3: Chris lynn plays a dot; good slow ball by Mitchel Johnson

0.2: Chris Lynn pushes the ball back to the bowler, no run

0.1: Mitchel Johnson to begin the bowling attack for Mumbai Indians, starts with a dot ball to Chris Lynn

07: 58 PM IST | Match Begins! Kolkata Knight Riders openers Chris Lynn and Sunil Narine are in the middle to start the proceedings.

07: 40 PM IST | Here is the final playing XI for Mumbai Indians (MI) and Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR)

Team Mumbai Indians: Rohit Sharma (c), Lendl Simmons, Parthiv Patel (w), Ambati Rayudu, Kieron Pollard, Hardik Pandya, Krunal Pandya, Karn Sharma, Mitchell Johnson, Jasprit Bumrah, Lasith Malinga

Team Kolkata Knight Riders: Gautam Gambhir (c), Chris Lynn, Sunil Narine, Robin Uthappa (w), Ishank Jaggi, Suryakumar Yadav, Colin de Grandhomme, Nathan Coulter-Nile, Piyush Chawla, Umesh Yadav, Ankit Rajpoot

07: 32 PM IST | Toss TIME! Mumbai Indians Captain Rohit Sharma has won the toss and decided to bowl first against Kolkata Knight Riders at M Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru.

07: 25 PM IST | Short Closure!

Bengaluru has witnessed more rain than cricket in last one week. The two paced track at M Chinnaswamy Stadium will help the spinners and pacers with cross seam delivery.

Both the captains will want to field first and use the advantage of the pitch to restrict the opposition for a low total.

Having said that, it will not be very easy for the team batting second either to have a free go at the bowlers.

With all at stake battle, the least both Kolkata Knight Riders and Mumbai Indians will worry about the pitch.

They both want to win the IPL 2017 title. Period

07: 15 PM IST | Destructive Kolkata Knight Riders

The last time Kolkata Knight Riders faced Mumbai Indians, the game cost them a chance to the make it to the final two teams in the points table before the playoffs.

KKR Coach Jacques Kallis and Captain Gautam Gambhir must be relieved after they eliminated Sunrisers Hyderabad in their last fixture that turned out to be a rain-marred affair.

The game was relegated by (DLW method) asking KKR to score 48 runs from 6 overs after they restricted SRH to 120 in their 20 overs. KKR achieved the target after losing 3 wickets and 4 balls still remaining in the match.

Gambhir led KKR have virtually run over every opponent they have faced this season, but it’s the early loss of wickets that panics the team into a self-destructive mode and the middle order collapse.

With Manish Pandey — 396 runs in 14 matches — out of tonight’s fixture due to an injury, there will be extra pressure on the likes of Robin Uthappa and Yusuf Pathan to carry the baton of the middle order tonight.

A much will still depend on the kind of start openers Sunil Narine and Chris Lynn give to the team. With such a crucial game at hand, KKR will hope their opening pair to flourish just like so many times they have done this IPL season.

Batting at number 3, skipper Gautam Gambhir will once again have to carry the team on his shoulders.

Having played on the Bengaluru track earlier, Gambhir will want to go with three spinners (Sunil Narine, Piyush Chawla and Kuldeep Yadav) and the pace attack Nathan Coulter-Nile, Umesh Yadav and Trent Boult.

07: 08 PM IST | Mighty Mumbai Indians

Mumbai on Tuesday lost the first Qualifier in a rush to wrap up the game after they restricted Pune Supergiant to 162 runs. They gave away wickets early on and then never got back in the game against the disciplined RPS bowlers.

Mumbai Indians Coach Mahela Jayawardene and Captain Rohit Sharma would have given their piece of mind and experience to the unit after the debacle.

Ahead of the game tonight, Mumbai Indians despite an advantage of 15-5 over Knight Riders will take no half measures and will want to relegate those facts to just boost the morale of the team — absolutely nothing more.

This is a fresh day and Mumbai Indians will have to work as per a plan against the destructive Knights who when on the song, have been notoriously running over their opponents in this IPL season.

The strength of Mumbai Indians lies in its solid batting line up.

Openers Parthiv Patel (377 runs in 14 matches) and Lendl Simmons (131 runs in 5 matches) have so far instrumental in proving team a solid start within the Power Play.

The middle order of Mumbai will be depending on Rohit Sharma, Kieron Pollard and Ambati Rayudu. All three have chipped in with essential scores and will be required to mirror their performance once again tonight.

The bowling attack will rest with the experience of Lasith Malinga, JaspritBumrah and Mitchell McClenaghan.

The double bounce in M Chinnaswamy Stadium is still in play and helps the spinners. This might push Mumbai Indians to use Harbhajan Singh in tonight’s game.

06: 58 PM IST | Hello and a very warm welcome to our live IPL blog for the second Eliminator of the 2017 Vivo IPL slated to be played between Mumbai Indians and Kolkata Knight Riders at M Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru.