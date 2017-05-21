After grasping all our attention for near about two months, the cricketing carnival of Indian Premier League (IPL) is set for a grandeur climax with Rising Pune Supergiant (RPS) and Mumbai Indians (MI) fighting in the final of the competition to be played at the Rajiv Gandhi International Cricket Stadium in Hyderabad on Sunday, May 21.

Steve Smith led Pune Supergiant on Tuesday became the first contender to reach the finals after they defeated Mumbai Indians by 20 runs in the first Qualifier.

Mumbai being the points table leaders got another shot at the title clash and defeated Kolkata Knight Riders in the second Qualifier on Friday with a comprehensive six wickets win after bowling out Gautam Gambhir led KKR for a meager 107 runs at M Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru.

Live blog of the match between Rising Pune Supergiant and Mumbai Indians

07: 32 PM IST | TOSS TIME! Mumbai Indians Captain Rohit Sharma has won the toss and decided to bat first against Rising Pune Supergiant in the final of Vivo IPL 2017 played at Rajiv Gandhi International Cricket Stadium in Hyderabad. Game on!

07: 25 PM IST | The good and the bad of Mumbai Indians!

Mumbai Indians owe their success this season to the consistently good starts that their openers have been giving them.

Parthiv Patel (391 runs in 15 matches) and Lendl Simmons (134 runs in 6 matches) might not be among the top run-getters in the IPL, but they have been successfully able to weather the storm during the Power Play overs without losing wickets.

Batting at number three, Rohit Sharma still looks edgy and lacks the old destructive touch.The team and fans ask more out of the stylish right-handed ‘Hitman’ in the last game of this season.

Mumbai will be happy with the way Kieron Pollard has batted throughout the season. The big-hitting batsman — 378 runs 16 matches — is an absolute bonus besides that he can bowl and field as well.

Pollard’s contribution to the team is also helping the Pandya brothers (Hardik and Krunal) to evolve and express unobstructedly during the death overs of the game.

Together Hardik and Krunal have scored 436 runs and scalped 16 wickets — certainly, the award for the leading thriving siblings goes to Pandya brothers.

Mumbai Indians has a very defined and mature bowling attack when corresponded to Pune Supergiant.

With Mitchell McClenaghan uncertain to play due to an injury, the pace attack of Mumbai will be spearheaded by Mitchell Johnson, Lasith Malinga and Jasprit Bumrah.

The man of the hour for Mumbai Indians is Karn Sharma who has conferred a very strong case for himself with a match-winning performance — 4 wickets for 16 runs — against KKR on Friday.

It will be fascinating to see if Rohit Sharma goes with the experience of Harbhajan Singh (8 wickets in 11 matches) or chooses to reward the right-arm legbreak bowler for the final match.

Mumbai Indians almost had Pune under their spell in their last encounter until Dhoni blasted severe blows in the pivotal death overs.

Rohit Sharma and squad has been ruled out by Steve Smith-led Rising Pune Supergiant on three occasions. There will be no better way to celebrate their third IPL title then to hold it over Pune on May 21.

07: 10 PM IST | The good and the bad of Rising Pune Supergiant!

In the first qualifier, RPS overcame the deficit of Stokes with disciplined bowling but once again exposed their vulnerability in the batting order — Pune Supergiant scored only 162 runs; courtesy to late match saving blitz by MS Dhoni. Coach Stephen Fleming must be a much-relieved man after withstanding that scare.

Young Washington Sundar — 3 wickets for 16 runs — took account of the pitch and broke Mumbai Indians apart to write his best performance of the IPL.

RPS leading wicket taker Jayadev Unadkat — 22 wickets in 11 matches — is in a very good form and takes crucial wickets in almost every game he plays for Pune.

Daniel Christian, Adam Zampa, Shardul Thakur are conducive in preventing the opposition to get away during the intermediate overs of the game.

However, the batting line up of Pune Supergiant still endures a rough patch with an old dispel bothering them the entire season.

Pune despite the batting stalwarts in the squad seems to buckle under pressure during untimely exit of a set batsman — providentially, someone has always stood up for the cause like MS Dhoni did in the last game.

Pune Supergiant openers Rahul Tripathi (388 runs in 12 matches) will have to accelerate the Pune inning with controlled aggression; Ajinkya Rahane (338 runs in 15 matches) will be required to anchor his wicket in the middle.

Captain Steve Smith will bat at number three slot and will have to play the most of the middle overs to keep the scoreboard ticking.

Batting down the order Dhoni and Manoj Tiwary will have to share the burden of a strong finish for the team.

07: 00 PM IST | The Big Prize!

Besides the coveted IPL 2017 trophy, the winning team of the closing game will also pocket an astounding Rs 28.8 crore while the runners-up will claim handsome Rs 12.9 crore.

For the uninitiated, there is no dearth of cash in IPL — the most lucrative T20 league of the world — who will also be handing Rs 6.4 crore each to the 3rd and 4th team in the playoffs — being Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) and Kolkata Knight Riders.

06: 50 PM IST | Mumbai Indians first met Rising Pune Supergiant on April 6 in their first league game of this season and lost the match by 7 wickets in spite of posting 184/8 at Maharashtra Cricket Association Stadium.

While the win for RPS was a fresh start after their disappointing ‘wooden spoon’ award last year; it was fair to understand that the two times IPL winners Mumbai was serving their conventional part — they have always been the late starters in the IPL.

This was different though, after suffering a loss in their first game, Rohit Sharma-led Mumbai Indians catapulted a nerve wrecking turnaround and won 6 matches on a trot — against Kolkata Knight Riders, Sunrisers Hyderabad, Royal Challengers Bangalore, Gujarat Lions, Kings XI Punjab and Delhi Daredevils.

Right when it appeared that Rohit Sharma-led Mumbai might ruin everyone’s game and collect the required points to qualify for the playoffs, their winning streak met with a familiar face — Rising Pune Supergiant and Mumbai Indians lost again.

Having lost at all the three encounters so far, the million dollar question for Mumbai is — How to get past Rising Pune Supergiant juggernaut?

06: 40 PM IST | Having started the IPL campaign on a scratchy note, Rising Pune Supergiant (RPS) has overhauled their fortune full circle by reaching the final of IPL 2017 as compared to their outing last season — finished second last on the points table with 10 points from 14 matches.

The phenomenal rise of RPS visibly runs coextending with more and more games they have played this season.

Even the likes of Ben Stokes took his time to adjust to the team before catapulting match winning performances in the crucial games for RPS — Stokes has left to join England Cricket team for national duty.

06: 30 PM IST | Hello and welcome to the Rajiv Gandhi Intl. Cricket Stadium, Hyderabad, for the Final of the 2017 Vivo IPL between Rising Pune Supergiant and Mumbai Indians