Indian climber Anshu Jamsenpa created mountaineering history on Sunday when she summitted Mount Everest twice in a span of five days.

Anshu unfurled the Indian Tricolor on the mountain’s crest on May 16 at 9 AM, and completed the feat for a second time at 7:45 AM, on Sunday.

She thus climbed the world’s highest mountain twice in 118 hours and 15 minutes and set the record for a double ascent in a single season.

Anshu also became the first Indian woman to climb Mount Everest five times in a record time.

Everest Summitter Association (ESA) General Secretary Lhakpa Rangdu Sherpa made the official announcement from the Everest Base Camp on Sunday morning.