Real Madrid coach Zinedine Zidane was delighted after a 2-0 win over Malaga which gave his side the 33rd league title in their history, but the first since 2012.

Goals from Cristiano Ronaldo and Karim Benzema on Sunday gave Madrid the victory against a tough Malaga outfit.

“We are very happy. After 38 weeks, we have got here and we have managed to win one of the best leagues in the world,” Zidane said after the game.

“There is nothing better as a coach and professionally it is the happiest day of my life. We may win more things, but it is the happiest day for me.”

“The players deserved it and although all of us suffer, they are the ones who run and who suffer. They have all been important and the team as a unit is the key to our success,” he added.

Real Madrid will play against Juventus in the Champions League final on June 3, but ending a spell which has seen Barcelona win three titles and Atletico Madrid another, was vital for Zidane.

“The League is your day to day and it is very important when you win it and even more so for Madrid,” Zidane said.