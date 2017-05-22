Juventus FC on Sunday became the first club in Italy to clinch six consecutive Serie A football title after defeating Crotone 3-0 here.

Mario Manduzkic opened scoring for Juventus 13 minutes into the first half, while Paulo Dybala doubled the lead just before halftime, making it 2-0 at the 39th-minute mark curling a well-executed free kick into the top left corner of the goal, reports Efe.

Alex Sandro sealed the deal with a third goal just seven minutes before the final whistle that declared Juventus the champion of the 2016-17 Serie A competition.

The Turin side made history by winning a record of six straight Serie A titles and carved its name on the trophy for the 33rd time in history.

Juventus leads the table with 88 points and does not have to worry anymore about second-placed Roma, which has collected 84 points with one match to go in the league for both teams.

The Serie A champion won the Coppa Italia final on May 17 after defeating Lazio 2-0 in the final, and can now look forward to winning a historical treble by defeating Real Madrid in the Champions League final on June 3 at the Millennium Stadium in the Welsh capital in Cardiff.