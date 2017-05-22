It is undoubtedly historic moment in Kabaddi as master sports salesman Bob Hayton sold 35 out of 36 players were sold at a whopping price of Rs 16.56 crores at Pro Kabaddi League auction in Delhi on Monday.

The highlight of the sundowner auction was a little known wrestler-turned-Kabaddi raider Nitin Tomar from Malakpur, Bagpath in UP. The Services player, super excited, admitted whilst in state of disbelief and said that the “bidding frenzy overwhelmed me”.

Key 10 Highlights of Day 1 of auction:

93 Lakhs was spent by team UP (GMR, Delhi Daredevils owner) on Nitin Tomar. Highest in the history of Kabaddi.

Sandeep Narwal (all-round category) was the first of the block to be sold to PuneriPaltanat Rs. 66 lakh (base price of Rs. 20 lakh).

Costliest defender sold was PO Surjeet Singh, bought by Bengal Warriors at Rs. 73 lakhs.

The defender that went for the second highest price was Amit Hooda, sold to Team Tamil Nadu at Rs. 63 Lakhs.

Only one player was allowed to be retained by teams this year as compared to two players last year. Only exception to this was Jaipur who did not retain any player this time.

Base price has been kept same as last year at 5 lakhs, but 6 lakh was reserved for upcoming talent where 2 players are mandatory in a team.

Mohit Chillar last year was the highest sold player at Rs. 53 lakh, and sold this year at Rs. 46.5 lakh to team Haryana Steelers (Jindal Team)

Manjit Chillar sold to Jaipur Pink Panthers at whopping Rs. 75.50 lakh. Wasn’t auctioned last year was as he was retained by his team Puneri Paltan.

Jang Kun Lee (Korea) is the highest foreign player for this year Bengal Warrior team gets Rs. 80.30 Lakh (Dynamic Pricing). 10% above the price paid for the highest sold player in the team – PO Surjeet Singh bought at Rs. 73 Lakh.

The Pro Kabaddi League roped in VIVO as title sponsor for about Rs. 300 crore for a period of 5 years this season. According to industry estimates, each sponsor has paid in the region of Rs. 4 – 6 crores for season 4, variance based on deal with broadcaster. The list is as below: