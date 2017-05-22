Former Moto GP world champion Nicky Hayden died in a road accident at the age of 35 in Italy after suffering traumatic brain injury on Monday.

Nicky Hayden, who has been a regular feature in the Moto GP races in the last decade, was out on a bicycle ride on Thursday near Rimini city of Italy. Reportedly, he crossed a red light with earphones plugged in his ears when a speeding car rammed into him.

The impact was so immense that Hayden’s body shattered the car’s windscreen on collision. Hayden’s bicycle was found in a pit at some distance from the point of impact.

Post accident, the driver of the car said that Nicky Hayden passed the stop sign and appeared in the middle of the road out of nowhere, leaving no chance to the driver to evade the accident.

Ex-Moto GP champion was immediately rushed to the hospital where he was moved to major trauma unit in a Cesena hospital.

The motorcyclist sustained severe head injuries and broke his pelvis and femur in the accident.

As per the hospital staff, he suffered multiple fractures in his vertebrae. They also stated that Hayden was received in a condition which was too severe to operate.

Hayden was born in July, 1981 and started his Moto GP career at the age of 22 with Honda. It was 2006 when he achieved world domination in the world of motorcycling as he won the Moto GP World Championship.

After having a 5-year stint with the Japanese automobile company, he switched his allegiances with Ducati for a period of 4 years and in 2013, he moved back to Honda.

He also participated in two seasons of Superbike World Championship in 2016 and 2017.