Atletico Madrid star Antoine Griezmann has revealed that he might soon be joining Manchester United if the final talks are settled within the next two weeks. Griezmann has been linked with Manchester United for a long time.

The French international said on the matter that there was a “six out of 10” chance that he would be transferred to Old Trafford. Manchester United manager Jose Mourinho is keen on signing the player into his squad.

“My future will be decided within two weeks,” he told reporters.

Some reports claim that Griezmann will only sign with Manchester United if they are able to win the Europa League and secure their berth in the next year’s Champions League. However, this is purely hypothetical.

If Griezmann is transferred to Manchester United, his signing deal would likely surpass that of Paul Pogba, whose performance in this season of the Premier League has been lackadaisical.