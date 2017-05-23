Just as Mumbai Indians (MI) defeated Rising Pune Supergiant (RPS) on May 201 to become the first franchise in the Indian Premier League (IPL) to win the title for three times, Chennai Super Kings (CSK) announced their return to the T20 league next season.

Coming out of two-year suspension following the RM Lodha committee report in IPL fixing scandal, Chennai Super Kings caused a ripple in the social media and among the fans with a tweet that read, “Next Summer, we will be there! #ManyHappyReturnsOfCSK”

CSK which enjoys a huge fan base and loyalty in spite of the ban also said that their home ground (Chepauk Stadium) will be back in the IPL next Summer’.

BCCI had banned RR and CSK for two years after finding the owners guilty in IPL fixing scandal. In their place, RPS and GL came on top in the bidding process.

Chennai Super Kings is by far the most successful Indian Domestic T20 cricket having won the IPL title twice and Champions League Twenty20 once.

Lodha committee in July 2015 implicated the senior officials of owners of the Chennai Super Kings and Rajasthan Royals guilty of involved in a betting scandal. As per the order, both CSK and RR were suspended from participating in IPL 2015 and 2016 — both the teams were then replaced Rising Pune Supergiant and Gujarat Lions.

The committee has also banned for life Gurunath Meiyappan of Super Kings, and Raj Kundra Royals of Rajasthan Royals from any involvement in cricket matches.

Cleary a reason for ‘whistlepodu’ for the CSK fans!