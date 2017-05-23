Manchester United and City football clubs paid tribute on Tuesday to the victims of the terror attack that took place at the Manchester Arena.

On Monday evening, an explosive device was detonated by a suspected suicide bomber at a pop concert in Manchester, killing at least 22, many of them children, and wounding 59 others, reports Efe.

“We are deeply shocked by last night’s terrible events at the Manchester Arena. Our thoughts and prayers go out to all those affected,” United said in a post on Twitter.

“The thoughts and prayers of our ownership, Board and everyone at Manchester City are with the people of Manchester and all those affected following the horrifying events of last night’s Manchester Arena attack,” Manchester City said in a statement on its website.

City added that they had offered their full support to the leaders of the city of Manchester and to the emergency services “who are doing so much to support our city in these most challenging of circumstances”.

Additionally, AFC Ajax of Amsterdam tweeted “From Amsterdam with love to Manchester. Our thoughts are with the victims and the loved ones of those affected.”

Real Madrid and Barcelona also sent their condolences to the victims of the terror attack and their relatives.

“Real Madrid C.F. expresses its deepest dismay at the attack committed in Manchester and wants to convey its solidarity with the victims and their families and friends,” the club said in a statement on its official website. “At the same time, it wishes the prompt recovery of the injured.”

“From Barcelona, all our support and solidarity for the victims and relatives of the attack in Manchester,” the Catalan club posted on Twitter.

Bayern Munich said: “We are deeply saddened to hear of the tragic events in Manchester. Our thoughts and sympathies are with the victims and their loved ones.”

AC Milan said: “Stay strong Manchester! All our thoughts are with the victims and everyone affected by yesterday’s events.”