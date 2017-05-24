Manchester United manager Jose Mourinho had everything but an easy stint this season of the English Premier League (EPL). Lacklustre games failed to live up to the hype of the humongous transfers Mourinho secured last summer. However, for one ex Chelsea player, there is more to than meets the eye.

Former England and Chelsea midfielder Joe Cole, while talking to reporters, said that Mourinho had already proved himself for Manchester United, whether that entails for a win in the final Europa League match or not.

“Not only do I think he will be a success, he’s already a success. I’ve seen ex-players criticise him, but he’s already a success there,” Cole said.

“And when he wins the Europa League, I’ll go as far as to say that — after [Antonio] Conte — he’s probably the manager of the season, to get that group of players to win two trophies and get to the Champions League. Sure, they might finish fifth or sixth. But he’s gone so far deep in Europe that these games where he drew at home to Swansea and all that is difficult,” he added.

Despite Cole’s comment, if Manchester United suffers defeat against Ajax in the Europa League finale, it will mean that they will automatically be out of contention for the next Champions League season. It is one loss which Manchester United, sixth in the Premier League table, cannot afford.