It’s no surprise that Cristiano Ronaldo’s form has mutated into a saiyan-like volatility in the last few matches. The Real Madrid star, in the recent match against Malaga, became the second player to score more than 25 goals in eight La Liga seasons in a row after Lionel Messi.

Ronaldo, who is the favourite pick for the Ballon d’Or award this year, scored a goal in the second minute of the game was Malaga. He has been able to score 15 goals in 15 La Liga game against Malaga.

Real Madrid have already won the La Liga title. They will face Juventus for the Champions League final where all eyes will be on Ronaldo.

Ronaldo will apparently go on to win the Ballon d’Or award this year, granted how they have won the La Liga title and is poised to win the Champions League.