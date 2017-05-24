A- A A+

National Anti Doping Agency (NADA) on Wednesday found as many as 15 sportspersons test positive for doping, includes 9 power lifters and 6 bodybuilders.

After the sportsmen were found positive to doping by NADA they have been banned to participate in their respective events.

Sports Minister Vijay Goel said, “We are working to make doping a criminal offence, investigation will be carried out in this matter.”

Earlier in the day, a top Indian athlete was handed a provisional suspension by the National Anti Doping Agency (NADA) on Wednesday after testing positive for banned performance enhancing substance meldonium.

An NADA official informed media that over 20 syringes of the banned substance was found in the athlete’s hostel room.

