Manchester United registered a thumping victory in the Europa League final match against Ajax on Wednesday night. This entails for a direct entry into the Champions League for Manchester United next season.

Paul Pogba registered the first tally against Ajax as the ball he shot towards the post luckily deflected and cruised into the net. Next was Henrikh Mkhitaryan who secured a decisive goal for the Red Devils through a corner.

The Monday attack at the Manchester Arena where 22 people were killed overshadowed much of the game. For United, it was more than just winning the game, it also became about solidarity.

Ajax, although remaining a constant threat the entire game, failed to convert their counters into goals. Both sides displayed a lackadaisical performance, especially Manchester United in the first half of the game.

For manager Jose Mourinho, the Europa League title is nothing short of a superb achievement. Not only does this come as a balm for backtracking in the Premier League table, it also guarantees them a berth in the Champions League next season.