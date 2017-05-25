The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) has invited applications for coach of the national team. The term of present India coach Anil Kumble will come to an end with the culmination of the upcoming ICC Champions Trophy 2017 on June 18.

“The BCCI would like to call upon interested candidates to apply for the position of ‘Head Coach’ for Indian cricket team (Men),” BCCI Acting Secretary Amitabh Chaudhary said in a statement on Thursday.

The statement, however, said that Kumble will have the advantage of a direct entry in the process.

“The process has been initiated since the term of the current coach Anil Kumble concludes with the Champions Trophy. Present head coach Anil Kumble will be a direct entry for the process,” he said.

According to sources, the BCCI is allegedly ‘unhappy’ with current coach Anil Kumble’s role in players’ pay negotiations just before the IPL final.

Kumble, currently fetching approximate Rs 6.25 crore per annum, while speaking to the Committee of Administrators (CoA) apparently demanded Rs 7.5 crore as his salary. Virat Kohli, on the other hand, asked for a 150% hike in the retainership of the Grade A players.

The three-member Cricket Advisory Committee of the BCCI comprising former India stars Sachin Tendulkar, Sourav Ganguly and VVS Laxman will interview the interested candidates and and assess their presentations.

The entire process will be overseen by a nominee of the Supreme Court appointed Committee of Administrators (CoA).

“Interested candidates should send their applications by e-mail on or before the May 31,” the statement added.